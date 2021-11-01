Miley Cyrus' Dating History: Her Famous Boyfriends & Girlfriends

Miley Cyrus is a powerhouse both onstage and onscreen, as well as in her private life. At 28 years old, the pop star and actress, who identifies as pansexual, already boasts an impressive dating resume that includes both men and women.

The Hannah Montana alum, who last year said she's been in love three times, has been engaged twice with the same person, whom she eventually married although things didn't last.

While she's currently single -- nowadays, her Instagram feed is all about work and her fur babies -- Miley has dated some of the hottest stars in Hollywood. Scroll of a timeline of her famous exes.