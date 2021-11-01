Miley Cyrus' Dating History: Her Famous Boyfriends & Girlfriends

Miley and Liam sparked reconciliation rumors in November 2015, after she helped her former fiancé adopt a dog. In January 2016, she was wearing her old engagement ring once again and the two were officially back together.
In May 2017, Miley released her love song about Liam called “Malibu.” Almost a year and a half later, in November 2018, their Malibu home was destroyed in the California Wildfire, but the couple and their pets were thankfully unharmed.
In December 2018, their love was stronger than ever as they two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Miley's Tennessee home, after being forced to abandon their original plan to get married in their Malibu love nest.
However, eight months in the newlyweds were ready to go their separate ways, after Miley was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter. This was one month after her revealing interview with Elle, in which the pop star she didn't "fit into a stereotypical wife role."
Miley and Liam, pictured above at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in April 2019, finalized their divorce in January 2020. “Miley is shocked and hurt that Liam filed for divorce so quickly,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “While she’s moved on, she expected him to wait so they could both make the decision together.”