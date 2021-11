HoYeon Jung is just weeks into her debut acting role as Kang Sae Byeok, aka Competitor 067, in Squid Game, but already, the South Korean model and actress' fame has skyrocketed.

According to a report from Style Caster, Jung began her modeling career at 16, walking in runway shows during Seoul Fashion Week and competing in Korea’s Next Top Model.

After coming in second in the competition, Jung signed with ESteem Models and The Society Management, the latter of which is based out of New York.