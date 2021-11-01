Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Business Venture In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities
Kim Kardashian is making it rain cash in see-through undies, this as she announces her brand new business venture. The 41-year-old reality star and mogul, managing to make new headlines this past week as fans wonder if she's with 27-year-old comedian Pete Davidson, is fresh from debuting a new branch of her SKIMS empire, one bringing in luxury Italian designer Fendi for a collab.

Kim's 2019-founded shapewear and clothing brand now comes complete with the Fendi monogram all over it, and Kim has been showing it off on Instagram.

SKIMS Collab With Fendi

Scroll for photos. Kim, daughter North, and mom Kris Jenner jointly made 2018 headlines for fronting Fendi in the first campaign featuring three generations of women from the same family. Now, the Calabasas-based star is ear-marking a solo Fendi edge as FENDI x SKIMS retails soon.

Posting last week, Kim updated with her signature hourglass curves on show, wearing skin-tight and sheer monogrammed pantyhose and a likewise sheer sports bra - both featured the Fendi and SKIMS logos. "FENDI x SKIMS November 9," Kardashian wrote.

See The Photos Below

Showing off her golden tan and rocking a super-high and super-long braided ponytail, the mom of four also updated wearing a clingy FENDI x SKIMS bodycon dress, plus a bodysuit in the same fabric. A group shot, meanwhile, brought in models in a separate post - plenty of purple here as Kim and her crew sported mauve two-pieces, dresses, even gloves from the new range.

Kardashian called her models and glam squad her "dream team," with the photo sitting at over 1.3 million likes. Scroll for all the snaps.

Talking Cultural Power

SKIMS, already backing the USA Olympics team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year, was mentioned in a statement as Kim said:

"Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong." The KKW Beauty founder added: "The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to Skims paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned. It's that tension that excites me."

'A First Of Its Kind'

Addressing her army of followers for the official Instagram announcement, Kim wrote: "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS - a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS."

Kim continues to run SKIMS alongside her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance empires, this as pregnant 24-year-old sister Kylie Jenner makes headlines for launching both her Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby brands this year.

