What's Anna Kendrick's Net Worth In 2021?

Anna Kendrick has been at the top of her game for several years, starring in three successful franchises both as an actor and voice actor. While she first shot to fame in 2008 with her role in Twilight, the 36-year-old artist began her career on Broadway, earning numerous awards and nominations that have cemented her place as a star.

Followed by nearly 19 million on Instagram, Kendrick is also an accomplished singer, with her version of ”Cups” making it in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. As of 2020, she was the fourth richest Pitch Perfect cast member. See her net worth below.

Anna Kendrick Started Her Career At The Age Of 12

Kendrick has been in the entertainment business for most of her life, starting her professional career at the young age of 12. The actress made her Broadway debut in the 1998 revival of “High Society,” landing a Tony nomination for her role as Dinah Lord. Notably, she was the second youngest nominee in Tony history, with her performance also getting her a Drama Desk Award nomination.

At the time of her big theater success, the Portland, Maine native was already very familiar with the stage, having performed at her local theater from the age of 6. In a 2016 interview, Kendrick opened up about her early beginnings, revealing what acting meant to her.

"I can't now say what it was that originally drew me to performing, because it's very possible that at 6 it was just that I wanted people to be looking at me and paying attention to me," she told the NPR. "Then it sort of transformed into something that was really meaningful for me... It became the way that I learn about myself and the way that I learn about other people."

Anna Kendrick's Big 'Twilight' Breakthrough

While The List argues it was the 2007 Indie film Rocket Science that launched her career -- her acting debut occurred four years earlier with 2003's Camp -- Kendrick's wealth sky-rocketed following the success of Twilight (2008-2011) and Pitch Perfect (2012, 2015, 2017). Before starring in both franchises, her net worth was around a relatively modest $3 million, with Celeb Doko ranking her as "one of the ten lowest-paid famous actresses in Hollywood" in 2013.

Shortly after taking on the role of Jessica Stanley in the Twilight tetralogy, Kendrick booked her first leading role in Elsewhere in 2009. The same year, she played in the comedies The Marc Pease Experience and Up in the Air, the latter bringing her wide acclaim and nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, and BAFTA Awards.

She Made $9 Million With 'Pitch Perfect 2'

Between 2010 and 2012, Kendrick showcased the depth of her talent by tackling a range of different genres, including fantasy-comedy (Scott Pilgrim Vs the World), thriller (The Company You Keep), and romantic-comedy (What To Expect When You’re Expecting).

Her second major breakthrough came with 2012's Pitch Perfect, one of the biggest hits of her career. The actress not only starred and produced the movie, but she also showed her incredible vocal chops. Her song, "Cups," which she sang for the film, was released as a single the following year -- watch the music video on YouTube!

Her impressive performance and long list of box-office successes netted her a record salary of $9 million for Pitch Perfect 2, along with another $6 million for Pitch Perfect 3.

Between the first and third installment of the wildly popular franchise, Kendrick delivered plenty of high-quality films, winning audiences over with her roles in Disney's Into the Woods, Cake, The Voices, and Trolls. In 2016, she published a book, Scrappy Little Nobody, which became a New York Times bestseller.

How Much Is Anna Kendrick Worth?

In 2018, Kendrick won a lot of appreciation for her role in A Simple Favor. Two years later, she was launching two new shows, Dummy and Love Life.

As of 2021, the versatile Hollywood actress has an estimated net worth of [$20 million]https://www.celebritynetworth.com/richest-celebrities/actors/anna-kendrick-net-worth/. Of her Pitch Perfect co-stars, only long-time pal Rebel Wilson, Ester Dean, and Elizabeth Banks have bigger bank accounts.

Although most of her wealth has come from movies and theater, Kendrick has also nabbed a number of endorsement deals, which reportedly pay her about $50,000 a year. She's done commercials for Hilton Hotels, Newcastle Brown Ale, Kate Spade, and the video game Star Wars Battlefront.

