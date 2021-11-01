What's Anna Kendrick's Net Worth In 2021?

Anna Kendrick has been at the top of her game for several years, starring in three successful franchises both as an actor and voice actor. While she first shot to fame in 2008 with her role in Twilight, the 36-year-old artist began her career on Broadway, earning numerous awards and nominations that have cemented her place as a star.
Followed by nearly 19 million on Instagram, Kendrick is also an accomplished singer, with her version of ”Cups” making it in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. As of 2020, she was the fourth richest Pitch Perfect cast member. See her net worth below.