Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Sheer Underwear

Miley Cyrus is bending over in sheer underwear to show off her Gucci gains - this, as she admits thinking fronting the luxury Italian brand was a "mistake." The 28-year-old singer, fresh from her Interview Mag feature, has been ensuring her ambassador status with Gucci remains all over her Instagram, although it was more flesh than clothing in a recent share.

Posting for her 150 million followers last week, the "Prisoner" hit-maker shared a particularly cheeky shot - the caption was just as eyebrow-raising.

Gucci On Her Coochie

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo, one best kept away from the kiddies. Miley, who went topless for Interview Mag in October, had stuck with the theme, minus the chest flash. The former Hannah Montana star, photographed from behind and outdoors amid grass, was leaning over a tree stump as she shoved her backside towards the camera.

Fans didn't just see a tushie, though. Cyrus was rocking monogrammed and sheer black briefs from Gucci, plus a pair of woven monochrome knee socks, also flashing her back tattoo.

Caption Is Facts

Keep scrolling for the snap, one currently sitting at over 2.7 million likes. Miley, hiding her face, highlighted her slender frame as she posed with her booty on show, although the image remained classy. "@gucci on my coochie," Cyrus wrote in a caption, adding:

"@interviewmag styled by editor-in-chief @melzy917 photographed by @briannalcapozzi 💛 @guccibeauty."

"SHE'S JUST BEING MILEY," one fan replied, with others leaving fire emoji - actress Vanessa Hudgens even dropped by to send a like. Scroll for more photos after the snap.

Talking Gucci 'Mistake'

Shutterstock | 842284

Fall 2021 marked Miley fronting Gucci's fragrance campaigns, although it was only last week that the singer revealed she thought being approached for the gig was a mistake.

"Alessandro saw me in this soft, vulnerable, light, whimsical state that I couldn’t see," she said of Alessandro Michele, Gucci's creative director.

"I had on these glasses and, like, a big Gucci hat and all black and I was telling him, ‘You know, I always know when something is right for me and I don’t think I’m the right girl. I think you made a mistake. I don’t think that I represent the Flora Fantasy. I think I’m very heavy,'" she added.

'Break' From The Darkness

Reflecting on landing the Gucci Gardenia campaign amid the pandemic, though, Cyrus adopted a glass half full attitude, retracting the initial thought and continuing:

"There was so much darkness and there was so much heaviness and it was right in the middle of the pandemic and the protest and the politics of it all." The "Midnight Sky" hit-maker concluded:

"We were right in the middle of presidential campaigns and it was so heavy. The Flora Fantasy was truly an escape for myself at the time and I think it will be for everyone."

