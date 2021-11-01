Ruby Rose Explains Uber Malfunction In Skimpy Sports Bra

Ruby Rose can always be relied on for some story-telling - and, it would seem, those rock-hard abs. The Batwoman star, known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, has been busy updating her Instagram followers on life as pandemic lock-down measures ease - street life might be picking up for 35-year-old Ruby, but some quarantine habits are proving hard to break.

Sharing stunning photos of herself rocking her pink pixie crop and wearing a blue sports bra, Ruby offered a little insight into her recent activities - including an oops Uber moment.