Ruby Rose Explains Uber Malfunction In Skimpy Sports Bra

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2914948

Ruby Rose can always be relied on for some story-telling - and, it would seem, those rock-hard abs. The Batwoman star, known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, has been busy updating her Instagram followers on life as pandemic lock-down measures ease - street life might be picking up for 35-year-old Ruby, but some quarantine habits are proving hard to break.

Sharing stunning photos of herself rocking her pink pixie crop and wearing a blue sports bra, Ruby offered a little insight into her recent activities - including an oops Uber moment.

They Aren't All Ubers

Shutterstock | 2131613

Scroll for photos. Ruby, who has been rocking bralettes for promotional content as she fronts Fendi's #Peekaboo campaign, had updated in her signature, ab-flashing look. The Orange is the New Black face opened with a selfie near elevators as she sported high-waisted khaki pants, a classic blue bralette, plus a massive and cozy plaid shirt wrapped around her waist.

A swipe right brought the Aussie beauty in selfie mode and with a removed mask - here, she was lying back in grass and sending out her trademark tattoos.

See The Photos Below

Ruby's caption introduced a "New York Minute." Back in the Big Apple and saying she'd fallen "in love" with the East Coast metropolis on her latest trip, Rose then admitted that not having left "the house in months" has its downsides.

"I went to the park before I could do the crowds," the actress wrote, adding: "I bought sunglasses and basically dropped my bag and all it’s contents all over bergdorf Goodman’s floor. I almost left a taxi without paying because I forgot it’s not Uber." More after the snaps, where you can swipe.

Can We Even Touch Stuff?

Shutterstock | 564025

Continuing, Rose added: "I kept asking everyone if I was allowed to touch things in store because I don’t know anymore with Covid lol."

Ruby is known for describing her IG photos with slide annotations. The snaps gaining over 500,000 likes came with her writing: "I am standing in front of an elevator, taking a photo through the Mirror, I cut my hair and dyed it a light soft pink. I’m happy." Meanwhile, slide 2 was:

"I am laying in the park, resting, there are beautiful trees everywhere around me ( not pictured )."

Snagging Fendi Deal

Ruby, who has not been addressing her recent scandal on Instagram as working with her is likened to being under a "dictator," has also been busy earning herself cash. She joins the slew of celebs fronting luxury Italian label Fendi for it's #Peekaboo bag campaign. The iconic bag is now being shouted out by everyone from model Olivia Culpo to the "World's Most Beautiful Girl" Thylane Blondeau.

Posing with a cross-body Peekaboo in October, Ruby put her own twist on the promo, stroking it like a cat while in a car and even joking she's plain "awkward."

Read Next

Entertainment

'RHOBH' Cast Party At Paris Hilton's Bridal Shower

by |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Hits 1.8 Million Views In Poolside Feathers

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns At Night In Leggy Versace Minidress

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Britney Spears Tugs Down Shorts To Celebrate Abs 'Definition'

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Flexibility In Pantless Grass Stretch

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Leggy Dress Doubling As 'Dog Bed'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.