QAnon Influencer's Record of Child Sex Crimes Surfaces

Last month, David Todeschini, who goes by the alias David Trent online, made a video that had the word “Cho-Mo” in the title. In it he railed against President Biden and federal vaccine mandates and suggested nuking Washington D.C. as a remedy for pedophilia.

“Why this country hasn’t risen up and hung these bastards by now is beyond me. These treasonous rat bastards need to be taken out of Washington D.C. I say get all the children out and nuke it.”

He also accused Hillary Clinton of torturing young girls with an aide, after which he says she then used the blood in a ritualistic manner. He alleged to have proof beyond a reasonable doubt on that, using the words, “moral certainty.”