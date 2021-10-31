QAnon Influencer's Record of Child Sex Crimes Surfaces

The criminal record of 70-year-old QAnon influencer David Todeschini has surfaced after he created a video accusing Democratic Party leadership of being pedophiles reports Law & Crime. He’s previously called President Joe Biden, a “Cho-Mo,” which is reportedly jail slang meaning "pedophile," and accused Hillary Clinton of similar acts, reports Vice News.
In a surprising twist, it seems that Todeschini himself has been accused of multiple sex crimes, some involving children, in offenses that go back to 1996.