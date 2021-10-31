Alec Baldwin May Be Suffering PTSD After Deadly 'Rust' Shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin is suffering emotionally, and possibly from post-traumatic-stress disorder (PTSD) after a deadly shooting on the set of Rust reports the Daily Beast. The New Mexico shooting, appears to be accidental in nature, though detectives from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The shooting killed cinematographer 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Alec Baldwin has been named as the shooter. He says, Halyna Hutchins was a friend.

His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is concerned he might be developing PTSD due to the shooting, and said he feels awful. The family has gone to Vermont to find a quiet space for healing.

No charges have been filed.