Salma Hayek guested on BBC's The Graham Norton Show and had a couple of things to share about her new BFF Angelina Jolie.

The two star alongside each other in Marvel's latest superhero movie Eternals, which follows powerful immortal beings who has looked after humans throughout the ages.

This is the first time that Hayek and Jolie have starred in a film together but the two hit it off and have become fast friends.

