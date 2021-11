Alexandra Daddario is personally thanking luxury fashion house Versace for a dress - and the shoes that matched. The 35-year-old actress, these days seeing the brands wait in line for her, is fresh from shouting out the big V. The high-end label outfitted Daddario for her latest In Style night out, and the Instagram photos have been showing off the look.

Posting ahead of the weekend, The White Lotus star sent out a little lap action, plenty of leg, and plenty of humor.