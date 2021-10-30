Who Is Salma Hayek's Billionaire Husband, François-Henri Pinault?

Hayek loves talking about her husband in public and she had plenty of things to say on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast earlier this year. The actress held nothing back as she slammed the rumors that she married Pinault for his money.
"When I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage. She married him for the money,'" Hayek said, before setting the record straight: "I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b**ch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.' And we are strong in love, and I don't even get offended."
The Hollywood star went on to rave about her husband: "In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He's made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way."
Of those criticizing their relationship, she had this to say: "They cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is."
Hayek also dished about the atmosphere at home, proudly saying of Pinault: "My guy finishes work, no matter how hard it was, and trust me, he has a lot of responsibilities, big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh."
While Hayek is staying tight-lipped about how she and Pinault met -- “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it’s mine,” she told Town and Country magazine -- she did disclose the date of their first encounter. Taking to Instagram on May 25, 2020, the Hitman's Bodyguard actress wrote: "Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate. After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows."
She also shared a slideshow of the two of them dancing, given above.
“[Pinault] is the best husband in the world,” Hayek told Town and Country magazine. “I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me.”