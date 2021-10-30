How Much Ruby Rose Earned Per Episode Of CW's 'Batwoman'

Ruby Rose made a sudden departure from CW's Batwoman series, causing her to lose a major paycheck.

Rose played the role of Kate Kane, who became Batwoman to protect Gotham City in the absence of Bruce Wayne.

Her sudden exit brought to light issues on the set. There have been accusations of verbal abuse, toxic work environments, and more.

Rose's stint as a superhero may have been quick but she still earned a good amount of money for the project.

