Jhené Aiko's Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Jhené's most high-profile relationship was with rapper Big Sean (real name, Sean Michael Leonard Anderson). The two ignited dating rumors back when she was still a married woman, getting publicly cozy on several occasions well before her separation from her husband.

The two met way back in 2010, sparking up a long-lasting friendship that gradually evolved into the legendary love story that we know today. While the pair waited until the second half of 2016 to go official, rumors were flying off as early as March that year, when they formed a new music group for their album Twenty 88.

One month later, Sean was telling Billboard that "Jhené is more than just a friend," declaring: "I love her and I know she loves me." Fast-forward two months to their big kiss onstage, and it's easy to see why the rumor mill was on fire.

Once her marriage to Dot da Genius officially ended, Jhené professed her love for Sean by getting a tattoo of his face on her arm in October 2017. One month before, she was calling him the love of her life in an interview with Billboard.

However, things were looking different one year later, when Jhené had the tattoo covered, reportedly for aesthetic reasons. Yet the move spelled trouble in paradise for fans, especially since Sean's ex Ariana Grande was getting flirty with the rapper around the same time.

By December 2018 that year, it looked like Jhené and Sean were calling it quits, with the couple confirming their split in March. However, the two continued to publicly show affection to one another throughout 2019 and 2020, teasing a possible "BigAiko" reunion as they kept on making music together, supporting each other's work, and flirting up a storm on social media.

Last April, Sean hinted he was ready to propose during an Instagram Live, leaving fans swooning. Although they didn't tie the knot, it looks like they may still be together, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

