NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Could Leave Packers For Broncos Next Summer, Per 'Sporting News'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the market in the summer of 2022. The Packers may have succeeded to convince Rodgers to stay in the 2021 NFL season, but his departure from Green Bay seems inevitable. As everyone knows, Rodgers' restructured contract with the Packers made it easier for him to leave the team in the 2022 NFL offseason.

Though he's currently focused on helping the Packers win the Super Bowl, Rodgers has already started to be linked to some teams that could be his next landing spot after the season.