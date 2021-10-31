NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Could Leave Packers For Broncos Next Summer, Per 'Sporting News'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the market in the summer of 2022. The Packers may have succeeded to convince Rodgers to stay in the 2021 NFL season, but his departure from Green Bay seems inevitable. As everyone knows, Rodgers' restructured contract with the Packers made it easier for him to leave the team in the 2022 NFL offseason.

Though he's currently focused on helping the Packers win the Super Bowl, Rodgers has already started to be linked to some teams that could be his next landing spot after the season.

Aaron Rodgers To Denver Broncos

In a recent article, Joe Rivera of Sporting News created a list of potential destinations for Rodgers in the 2022 NFL offseason. These include the Denver Broncos. The Broncos may currently have Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, but both quarterbacks have failed to impress in the 2021 NFL season.

If they want a realistic chance of beating the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, Rivera believes that the Broncos should strongly consider targeting Rodgers next summer.

Aaron Rodgers A Better Option Than Deshaun Watson

Rodgers isn't the only starting quarterback who is expected to be on the Broncos' radar next summer. As Rivera noted, the Broncos are also expected to express interest in adding Deshaun Watson if the Houston Texans fail to move him before the November 2 NFL trade deadline. However, though he's older, Rodgers would still be a better option for the Broncos than Watson.

Aside from having a no-trade clause in his contract, Watson is still facing multiple civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Aaron Rodgers Could Follow Peyton Manning's Footsteps In Denver

The Broncos would be an intriguing landing spot for Rodgers since it's one of the two teams where Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning previously played. Rivera thinks that Rodgers could follow in Manning's footsteps and help the Broncos win another Super Bowl next season.

"The Peyton Manning twilight years resulted in a Super Bowl win and lots of good, winning football, and Rodgers may follow in Peyton's footsteps: the Broncos have a strong, young offensive skill position cast and an expensive defense with young, malleable pieces," Rivera wrote.

Aaron Rodgers Previous Linked To Broncos

It wasn't the first time that Rodgers was linked to the Broncos. After rumors about unhappiness with the Packers spread in the league in the 2021 NFL offseason, the Broncos were emerging as one of the top favorite teams to become his next landing spot. Before the Packers fixed the issue and restructured the contract of their disgruntled quarterback, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Radio dropped a "bomb" on Twitter, saying that Rodgers wanted to be in Denver and that there's a "60-40 odds" that he would play for the Broncos this year.

