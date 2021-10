HoYeon Jung got candid in a recent interview and revealed how she really felt about an important scene in Squid Game.

The 27-year-old actress shot to international stardom after her portrayal of Kang Sae-byeok, also known as player 067.

She had several memorable moments in the series but there was one in particular that broke her heart and made her sob.

