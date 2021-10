Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams will surely be lining up to get Lillard out of Portland. One of the young teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Lillard is the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a way on how the Pelicans would be able to win the Lillard sweepstakes before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Pelicans would be sending a package that includes Brandon Ingram, Devonte' Graham, Jaxson Hayes, Kira Lewis Jr., a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard, Robert Covington, and Tony Snell.