Veteran shooting guard Seth Curry has been one of the biggest revelations in the Philadelphia 76ers' roster. From the time he arrived in the City of Brotherly Love in the summer of 2020, Curry immediately made his presence felt, making the Sixers decide to give him a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

Seth may not be as good as his brother, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, but some fans couldn't help themselves but compare one of the most popular siblings in the league.