NBA Rumors: GSW's Andrew Wiggins & James Wiseman For Pacers' Myles Turner & Caris LeVert

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around Andrew Wiggins and his future with the Golden State Warriors. To increase their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that the Warriors would use Wiggins as a trade chip to improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

In the past months, Wiggins has already been linked to teams that are expected to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.