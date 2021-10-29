These Two Personality Traits Are 'Risk Factors' For Alzheimer's

Two common personality traits have been linked to a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, according to a new study.

The research, published last month in the journal Biological Psychiatry, established a correlation between these particular traits and the changes that occur in the brain at a molecular level with the onset of dementia, specifically the buildup of amyloid plaques and tau tangles.

Tau creates tangles within a brain cell, while amyloid creates plaques around the cell, explains The New York Post.

The new findings add to the already existing body of evidence that personality can influence the neuropathology of Alzheimer's.

