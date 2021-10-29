Lala Kent Slams Ariana Madix's 'Disgusting' Behavior Amid Ongoing Feud

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix have been feuding since the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules at the end of last month and judging by the looks of things in more recent episodes, as well as the drama that has played out on social media, their tension isn't going to subside anytime soon.

According to a report from Page Six, Kent recently went after Madix on the Bravo reality series, telling her longtime cast mate, “The way you acted at Scheana [Shay]’s birthday was disgusting.”

As fans will recall, Madix was involved in a loud disagreement at the event.