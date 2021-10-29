Miley Cyrus Reveals: Convinced She Was Not "the right girl" For Gucci Perfume

Logging in for an online interview with the magazine's Editor in Chief, Mel Ottenberg, Miley -- who prepared her own notes "because I have a very personal connection with the Flora Fantasy, what it means to me" -- said her Gucci perfume embodies optimism, hope, and excitement.

Not afraid to get vulnerable, the "Prisoner" singer confessed those same positive qualities, which she admitted Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele saw in her before she saw them in herself, turned Flora Fantasy into an "escape" for her personally amid a troubled 2020.

"Alessandro saw me in a way that I couldn’t at the time, because when we started talking about making this partnership a reality, it was around October of 2020 and that was a very different period for not just me, but for the world," said Miley.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, who has been busily promoting her "playful" new zine on Instagram, continued: "There was so much darkness and there was so much heaviness and it was right in the middle of the pandemic and the protest and the politics of it all. We were right in the middle of presidential campaigns and it was so heavy. The Flora Fantasy was truly an escape for myself at the time and I think it will be for everyone."