Miley Cyrus Reveals: Convinced She Was Not "the right girl" For Gucci Perfume

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her Flora Fantasy campaign with Gucci and what the gardenia scent means to her. Speaking to Interview Mag about the Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau Perfume -- a project she's been working on for the past year -- the 28-year-old pop star made deeply personal revelations about her relationship with perfume, explaining how one's scent can "leave a mark on other people."
In her unequivocally sincere and outspoken style, Miley -- who is also the star of a special, limited-edition zine to celebrate the fragrance -- also detailed how she came to be the face of the campaign, revealing she originally felt she was the wrong person for the job.
Read all about it below.