Jhené Aiko has gone full Barbie doll and put a lyrical twist on her leggy and hot pink minidress. The Grammy-nominated artist made sure her Instagram followers got a full view of her killer pins in a recent share, one shared with her 13.3 million followers and coming captioned: "Slauson Hills Barbie."

Jhené is fresh from signing a global co-publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music - unsurprising that people are checking out her Instagram. See her "Barbie" photos and more below.