However, though Young is currently focused on improving his performance on both ends of the floor, some of his teammates have started to be mentioned in various trade speculations. One of the Hawks' players who is recently involved in trade rumors is Cam Reddish. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, rival executives are monitoring Reddish's availability on the trade market.

“They always say he’s the most talented player on their roster, it’s just that he doesn’t always put it together,” one NBA executive said, “I’m not sure if he ever will. I like him. I think if he gets in the right situation, he could turn out to be a starting-level player because he can defend multiple positions and he can create any shot he wants."