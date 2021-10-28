Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Leggy Dress Doubling As 'Dog Bed'

Alexandra Daddario is all legs in a super-sexy and leggy red dress - with a twist. The 35-year-old actress, whose Instagram comes with a #humor, is fresh from a classy dress show-off, but she wasn't alone. Keeping The White Lotus actress company - and seemingly finding a "bed" for himself - was a four-legged friend, one referred to in an amusing caption.

Daddario updated with a low-key and indoor shot, one tagging both Shrimpton Couture's vintage store and French brand Longchamp. Somehow, though, the couture wasn't the only draw.