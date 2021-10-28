Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Leggy Dress Doubling As 'Dog Bed'

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario is all legs in a super-sexy and leggy red dress - with a twist. The 35-year-old actress, whose Instagram comes with a #humor, is fresh from a classy dress show-off, but she wasn't alone. Keeping The White Lotus actress company - and seemingly finding a "bed" for himself - was a four-legged friend, one referred to in an amusing caption.

Daddario updated with a low-key and indoor shot, one tagging both Shrimpton Couture's vintage store and French brand Longchamp. Somehow, though, the couture wasn't the only draw.

Her 'Dress/Dog Bed'

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo, one currently sitting at over half a million likes. The True Detective alum, whose recent brand shout-outs have included a pantless lounge-a-bout for sportswear brand Alo Yoga, had been photographed on a chair and with her bare legs folded.

Stunning in an elegant and train red dress with long sleeves, the blue-eyed beauty was snapped amid backstage bric-a-brac, with her cute little pooch at her feet. Someone seemed to be enjoying the soft red fabrics - the caption read: "My dress/dog bed." More after the snap.

All The Doggy Love

December 2020 marked a loss for Daddario as she said goodbye to beloved pooch Levon.

"I really loved my dog. I really loved and love Levon. He was a very good and very funny boy," she captioned an Instagram video of him, adding:

"He has been there for me over the last 7 years, and is my family, and every time some dumb, poorly-chosen guy would cheat on me again or do something similarly terrible, or I was lonely, Levon would lay with me and I’d hold his little paw."

Would Adopt More If She Could

Shutterstock | 564025

The Clinique spokesperson and jet-setter, this summer making headlines for a Greece vacation, opened up to Pop Culture this time last year, revealing she'd totally adopt more dogs were it not for her hectic schedule.

"I love to adopt and foster dogs," she told the outlet. "My travel schedule makes it hard to have more than one permanent dog, but I would adopt every dog if I could."

Of course, talk is now mostly of the HBO series Daddario stars on, with Season 1 of The White Lotus, which aired in August and proved to be an immediate hit.

Instagram Following Shoots Up

Alexandra boasts 20.6 million followers, and the fanbase continues to climb. "Hi, I'm an actor. You can call me Alex," the star writes in her bio. The feed also welcomes celebrity faces including sitcom star Ariel Winter, co-star Sydney Sweeney, Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari, plus former Disney star Bella Thorne.

Daddario made her acting debut aged 16 and on ABC soap opera All My Children. She has also appeared on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, plus her starring role in 2017 movie Baywatch.

Read Next

Entertainment

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

by Rebecca Cukier |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts Famous Legs In Strapless Satin Minidress

Celebrities

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns Pantless For Exciting New Gig

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Boyfriend Underpants For Alo Yoga

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Impresses In Versace Pants Leg Kick

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Flexibility In Pantless Grass Stretch

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Cartoon Bathrobe For Early Morning Coffee

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.