Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Message After Beating Reigning Champs Bucks

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a strong start in the 2021-22 NBA season. After beating teams like the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Timberwolves are now sitting in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record.

Towns and the Timberwolves may not be currently viewed as a legitimate threat in the league, but their performance in the first four games of the season proved that they aren't a team that can be easily underestimated.