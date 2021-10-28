Miley Cyrus Flaunts Flexibility In Pantless Grass Stretch

Miley Cyrus is showing that "flexibility is the key to stability" while impressively stretching one leg out in a scantily-clad grass photo. The 28-year-old singer has been busy on Instagram as she promotes her latest feature with Interview Mag, and there was plenty for her 150 million followers to look at this past week.

Posting a series of photos accompanying her feature, the "Prisoner" singer went skimpy in a no-pants look, also making headlines for going completely topless. Check it out below.

Stretching It Out

Scroll for the photos. Miley, a known yoga lover and making headlines this year for her rubber-band flexibility during her home workouts, had been photographed from high above as she lay with one leg nicely stretched up past her head.

Going 80's in a loud purple bodysuit covered by a sparkly black and spaghetti strap tank top, the former Hannah Montana star also donned shaggy white boots, with the shot taking in some of her famous tattoos. A little direct eye contact completed the snap.

See The Photo Below

Photos from the shoot did raise eyebrows, though. Miley made sure to edit her topless photo to stay inside Instagram's rules, but Interview Mag left them as is. Miley also appeared in a photo showing her stretching her legs out between two trees - here, she donned huge and loud pink platforms, plus a tiny yellow tank.

"Let me hear you say, this sh-t is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S," the singer wrote, clearly quoting lyrics from pop star Gwen Stefani. Scroll for more snaps after the stretch.

Revealing Some Habits

The feature, which saw Miley speak of the pandemic, her Lollapalooza Festival appearance, and The Glastonbury Festival, also came with an interesting reveal.

"I have two notebooks that I take everywhere I go," Cyrus divulged. "One of them is filled with my morals, my values, my purpose, my potential, my capabilities, and my commitments—to others, and to myself. I’m constantly writing things in there."

The real headlines, however, came as the "Midnight Sky" songstress addressed her deep voice, and it was a clap-back.

Defending Her 'Man' Voice

Speaking of having a deep voice, Miley told the magazine:

"My voice is how I represent myself. It’s how I express myself. I’ve worked with so many people who tell me, “We’re going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.” You know, “falsetto” is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means “false.” She added:

"My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, “Why do you sound like a man?"

