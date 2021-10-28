Miley Cyrus Flaunts Flexibility In Pantless Grass Stretch

Miley Cyrus is showing that "flexibility is the key to stability" while impressively stretching one leg out in a scantily-clad grass photo. The 28-year-old singer has been busy on Instagram as she promotes her latest feature with Interview Mag, and there was plenty for her 150 million followers to look at this past week.

Posting a series of photos accompanying her feature, the "Prisoner" singer went skimpy in a no-pants look, also making headlines for going completely topless. Check it out below.