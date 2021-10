Shereé Whitfield may well be sitting home right now, watching her name spike up Google search trends. The reality star, re-joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 14, hasn't been on the Bravo franchise since her 2018 departure, but she has been busy on Instagram - and not just getting likened to tennis pro Serena Williams while on horseback.

Earlier this year, and before Hot Girl Summer was over, Shereé posted from her pool, and it was claws out and bikini action.