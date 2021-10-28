Salma Hayek Hits 1.8 Million Views In Poolside Feathers

Salma Hayek is giving the Kardashians a run for their money in a sizzling poolside shoot seeing her all yellow feathers. The 55-year-old actress, currently front-page news as much-anticipated movie The Eternals finally premieres, has had the magazines waiting in line throughout 2021, with the latest seeing Elle USA making her into yet another headline.

Hayek posted to Instagram to announce the magazine featuring her, sharing a smoldering video of herself in a statement dress and, as ever, looking ageless. Check it out below.

Going Full Bombshell In Poolside Shoot

Scroll for the video, one seeing Hayek pouting as she preened herself by an outdoor swimming pool. The Frida star, hiding her curves in a long-sleeved and feather-adorned dress, had gone old-school glam, rocking a frosted pink lip and heavy foundation and eye makeup - the camera also took in naturally curled hair worn down, plus the Mexican flaunting some major bling jewely.

Taking to her caption, Hayek wrote: "For @elleusa Hair @peter.savic makeup and video @genevieveherr styling @elizabethstewart1." More photos after the video.

Talking Real-Life Superpowers

Talk right now is of Hayek's MCU role as she stars alongside Angelina Jolie in The Eternals. Salma plays wise and powerful healer Ajak, but her Elle Women in Hollywood speech, read by Demi Moore, talked real-life superpowers.

"My real-life superpower has been sisterhood," Salma wrote. "I come from a generation of women that had to create a united army of true warriors to break through an industry that systematically underestimated us. We had to have each other’s back. We had to draw strength from each other, and we had to be clever as a united force."

Listing Those Celeb Heroes

Hayek, who boasts many a celebrity friend including actress Penelope Cruz and The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife co-star Ryan Reynolds, added:

"Tonight, I’m humbled to be honored alongside my heroes: the legendary Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Hudson, Jodie Comer, and my ‘Eternals’ sisters, Angelina, Gemma, and Lauren. The recognition from ELLE magazine is all the more meaningful to me because I share it with these extraordinary women."

Hayek's video, now topping 1.8 million views, had fans calling her "absolutely gorgeous" - others, meanwhile, left fire emoji.

'After A Long Wait'

Filming for The Eternals began in February 2020. The original release date was for November of last year - big surprise, COVID put a spanner in the works. Sharing exciting promo content and in full costume back on August 18, Salma told fans:

"After a long wait. I can finally feel the arrival of the @eternals approaching. Despues de una larga espera finalmente siento que se aproxima la llegada de los Eternos @entertainmentweekly @marvel."

The Eternals also stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, and Kumal Nanjiani among others.

