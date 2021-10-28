Salma Hayek Hits 1.8 Million Views In Poolside Feathers

Salma Hayek is giving the Kardashians a run for their money in a sizzling poolside shoot seeing her all yellow feathers. The 55-year-old actress, currently front-page news as much-anticipated movie The Eternals finally premieres, has had the magazines waiting in line throughout 2021, with the latest seeing Elle USA making her into yet another headline.

Hayek posted to Instagram to announce the magazine featuring her, sharing a smoldering video of herself in a statement dress and, as ever, looking ageless. Check it out below.