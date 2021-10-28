Hazard High School Officials Under Scrutiny After Receiving Lap Dances From Students

One result of the complaint is the launching of a new student activity committee, according to the superintendent. This committee will review all activities led by students, and staff at the school and in the district will undergo additional training on district policy.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Education has issued a statement. Toni Konz Tatman said that the state's Department of Education is aware of what happened, and has been in contact with the superintendent.
The Department of Education also wrote in an email,
“Kentucky law provides that school district superintendents are required to report instances of educator misconduct to the Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB). Therefore, if the investigation finds a certified educator likely violated the Kentucky Educator Code of Ethics, the superintendent is required to report this to the EPSB for potential action. If any citizen of Commonwealth feels that Kentucky’s Educator Code of Ethics was violated by a certified educator, they can also file a complaint with the EPSB.”
This invites parents and other members of the community to make formal complaints about educators in the school district. With the investigation going public, the outcomes for school officials could be released as well.