'Mother/Android' Film Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in the upcoming Sci-Fi thriller Mother/Android, directed by Mattson Tomlin. Hulu recently unveiled new details about the anticipated film.
This will be the directorial debut of writer-director Tomlin, who was the co-writer of Netflix's Project Power and The Batman.
According to Tomlin, he took inspiration from his personal life to write this story:
“The movie is a very loose adaptation of my adoption story,” he shared in a Vanity Fair interview.
