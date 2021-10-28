'Mother/Android' Film Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Movies
Shutterstock | 564025

Joan Minoza

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in the upcoming Sci-Fi thriller Mother/Android, directed by Mattson Tomlin. Hulu recently unveiled new details about the anticipated film.

This will be the directorial debut of writer-director Tomlin, who was the co-writer of Netflix's Project Power and The Batman.

According to Tomlin, he took inspiration from his personal life to write this story:

“The movie is a very loose adaptation of my adoption story,” he shared in a Vanity Fair interview.

Scroll down to learn more about this story.

When is the Release Date of Mother / Android?

Hulu

The new film is set to be released on Hulu on December 17 of this year.

The Miramax project was picked up by Hulu earlier this year and director Tomlin is grateful to be partnered with the streaming giant.

“This film is a labor of love and I couldn’t be happier that in these extremely strange times, Mother/Android will be handled by a partner who truly cares. I feel extremely lucky to have Hulu bringing the film to audiences later this year," Tomlin said.

Who is in the cast of Mother / Android?

Shutterstock | 1092671

Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Georgia, who is pregnant and only days away from giving birth. Playing her boyfriend is Algee Smith (Judas and the Black Messiah).

They will also be joined by Raul Castillo (Night Teeth, Army of the Dead), who will be playing a character named Arthur, and Kate Avallone (The Tender Bar), who is playing the role of Dr. Howe.

What is Mother / Android About?

Hulu

The film is about the treacherous journey of Georgia and Sam to escape their country, which is in a war with artificial intelligence.

Georgia is only days away from giving birth to their first child. The couple tries to flee for the safety of their baby but must first face No Man's Land - a stronghold of the android uprising.

The robots used to work as waiters, drivers, butlers, and clerks, but eventually stage a revolt and turn on their human overlords.

Chloë Grace Moretz Epitomizing Female Strength

Shutterstock | 673594

Moretz, who radiates strength and confidence, was the perfect actor to play the part, says director Tomlin in an interview.

“I wanted somebody who, of course, could be strong, but I think that in Hollywood, there’s this tendency to think that a strong woman just means: grit your teeth and have a gun.."

“There’s a lot of strength in being vulnerable too. And Chloë was such an amazing partner to me in making this movie, because we would have lots of conversations about what female strength is and when that vulnerability shows and when those insecurities show. To hurt, to feel pain, that’s not weakness. That’s just being human.”

Read Next

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Boyfriend Underpants For Alo Yoga

by Rebecca Cukier |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts Famous Legs In Strapless Satin Minidress

Celebrities

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns Pantless For Exciting New Gig

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Boyfriend Underpants For Alo Yoga

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Explores The Desert In Plunging Bodysuit

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Cartoon Bathrobe For Early Morning Coffee

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Flower Power In See-Through Shorts

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.