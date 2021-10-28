'Mother/Android' Film Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in the upcoming Sci-Fi thriller Mother/Android, directed by Mattson Tomlin. Hulu recently unveiled new details about the anticipated film.

This will be the directorial debut of writer-director Tomlin, who was the co-writer of Netflix's Project Power and The Batman.

According to Tomlin, he took inspiration from his personal life to write this story:

“The movie is a very loose adaptation of my adoption story,” he shared in a Vanity Fair interview.

