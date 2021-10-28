Staffing Crisis Looms Over NYC As First Responders Protest Vaccine Mandate

First responders in New York City, including FDNY and NYPD employees, protested this week against the city-wide vaccine mandate that will force the resignation of key personnel. Fox News reports that 75 percent of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and 68 percent of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) are fully vaccinated.

The unions for both departments are saying there will be a staffing crisis as the October 29 deadline looms. The mandate is for all city employees to have received at least one vaccination by 5 P.M. EST Oct. 29.

Protests against the mandate are expected to continue Thursday at the residence of Mayor Bill de Blasio.