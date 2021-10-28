NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Four Draft Picks

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pascal_Siakam_2018.jpg

JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, as of now, the Clippers are still playing without their main man, Kawhi Leonard, who is still recovering from an ACL injury. Despite Paul George's impressive performance on both ends of the floor, the Clippers are noticeably struggling to consistently win games.

If they are serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, they should strongly consider adding more star power to their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Pascal Siakam Potential Trade Target

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2019_nba_finals_game_2.jpg

According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, one of the players that the Clippers could target on the trade market is veteran power forward Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are yet to make Siakam available on the trading block but since the departure of Kyle Lowry in the 2021 free agency, multiple signs are pointing out that they would undergo a rebuilding process.

If they finally decide to take a a different route and focus on the development of their young players, there's a huge possibility that they would trade Siakam and other veterans before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Trade

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:1_pascal_siakam_2019_nba_finals.jpg

The Clippers may have limited trade assets, but Siegel believes that they could come up with an offer that can convince the Raptors to send Siakam to Los Angeles. In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would be trading Luke Kennard, Keon Johnson, Marcus Morris Sr., a 2028 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Leonard.

If the trade becomes a reality, Siegel thinks it would help the Clippers and the Raptors in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Pascal Siakam Boosts Clippers

Siakam would be a nice addition to the Clippers. He may have failed to live up to expectations as the Raptors' No. 1 scorer, but he remains a solid two-way contributor in the league. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scorer, a great rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer.

Last season, the 27-year-old power forward averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Reuniting With Leonard In Los Angeles

Siakam may not have shown a single indication that he's no longer happy in Toronto, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for the Clippers. Compared to the Raptors, joining the Clippers would give Siakam a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Siakam won't have a hard time making himself comfortable in Los Angeles since he would be reuniting with Leonard there. Leonard and Siakam were teammates in Toronto when the Raptors captured their first Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2019.

