NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three Players & Four Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, as of now, the Clippers are still playing without their main man, Kawhi Leonard, who is still recovering from an ACL injury. Despite Paul George's impressive performance on both ends of the floor, the Clippers are noticeably struggling to consistently win games.

If they are serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, they should strongly consider adding more star power to their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.