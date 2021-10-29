Assailant in Stone Bridge High Sexual Assault Case Found Guilty

The charges related to the second assault include sexual battery and abduction. The family of the female victim in the May incident is saying the problem was “predictable and preventable.”

The assailant in the May incident was a biological male wearing a skirt in the women’s bathroom before the female victim was attacked. The two teens reportedly knew each other prior to seeing each other in the bathroom.

It is unclear if the male is transgender or not, as the authorities have not commented on the convicted teen's gender identity reports the Washington Post. However, it is a point at the center of this case.

What initiated the attack also remains unclear, however the policies on transgender student rights have been a focus of the school board since the incident. The policy known as 8040 allows transgender students to use a bathroom that matches with their gender identity reports New York Post.

That policy did not come into effect until after the incident. At least one parent, separate from the family of the victim's, has accused the school board of covering up the sexual assault in order to push a pro-transgender policy, and has called for the resignation of the superintendent.