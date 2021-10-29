Assailant in Stone Bridge High Sexual Assault Case Found Guilty

A juvenile assailant accused of sexual assault at Stone Bridge High in Virginia was found guilty in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court this week. The incident occurred on May 28 of this year, and involved an assault in the bathroom of the high school, an assault that included forced sodomy and fellatio reports Loudon Now.
Following the incident, the now-convicted 14-year-old male assailant was transferred to another school at Broad Run High School, where another incident occurred on Oct. 6.
The student will return to court on Nov. 15 for a hearing relating to that second incident.