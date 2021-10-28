'House of Gucci' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Movies
Lindsay Cronin

House of Gucci will soon be released in theaters.

And, based on Sara Gay Forden’s novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the Ridley Scott-directed film, which boasts an A-list cast, including Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver, is coming courtesy of Universal Pictures.

“Gucci is like a cake,” Maurizio Gucci says in a just-released trailer, via the New York Post. “You have a taste, then you want more, and then you want the whole thing for yourself.”

When is the Release Date of 'House of Gucci?'

Universal Pictures just released a 30-second teaser for the upcoming film, and in it, fans are getting their first look at how the relationship between Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci and his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani began.

In the clip, which was shared by the studio on YouTube, Gucci and Reggiani are seen coming face-to-face for the first time at a nightclub, where they hit it off with one another.

House of Gucci is set to be released in theaters on November 28.

Who is in the Cast of 'House of Gucci?'

Joining Lady Gaga as she portrays Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as he stars in the role of Maurizio Gucci are Jared Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino in the role of Aldo Gucci, and Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma.

IMDb goes on to reveal that Jack Huston will be featured as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney will act as Tom Ford, Camille Cottin will be featured in the role of Paola Franchi, and Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar

What is 'House of Gucci' About?

According to the New York Post, the main storyline of the show is set in 1995 and follows the events that came after Reggiani plotted to kill her husband.

As some may know, Reggiani made plans to kill her spouse after he left the office and, at a trial held in 1998, she was sentenced to spend 29 years in prison.

Although Reggiani was sentenced to nearly three decades, she was let out early and has been a free woman since October 2016.

The 'House of Gucci' Has Been Met With Pushback

In April, following the news of the upcoming film, Patricia Gucci, the second cousin of Maurizio Gucci, spoke out against it.

“We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family,” she told The Associated Press, via ABC News. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system … Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

