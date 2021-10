Lourdes Leon is back in the news - this time, for dramatically flipping her hair while on her knees and wearing sexy, dominatrix-style underwear. The 24-year-old model and daughter to pop icon Madonna is fresh from a massive reveal as she called her mother a "control freak," but talk is now less of the mother-daughter relationship and more about Lourdes' rising profile.

The surprise 2021 Met Gala face has just updated her Instagram for luxury label Mugler. See the photo and video below.