Bravo is bringing its Scott Dunlop-created series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, back to Bravo for season 14.

Over a decade after the reality show first premiered on October 7, 2008 with NeNe Leakes, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, five affluent women based out of the Atlanta town, new episodes have gone into production.

Earlier this week on social media, fans began seeing photos and videos of the season 14 cast attending a fashion show event with Whitfield.