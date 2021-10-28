Chanel West Coast Impresses In Versace Pants Leg Kick

Chanel West Coast was loud pants, platform heels, and a giant leg kick in a recent Instagram share, one showing her rocking head-to-toe Versace and even spreading her action across three separate posts. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star has been making 2021 headlines for her carousel of designer outfits, with these photos seeing her give a nod to the king of Italian luxury fashion.

Chanel, whose middle name is a designer brand, went for a '70s vibe, but the Insta-finish was 2021-ready.

Getting Her Versace On

Scroll for the photos, ones coming in the wake of Chanel's "Louis V in the sea" Louis Vuitton swimsuit, plus her "Beverly Hills Booty" shots - those ones name-dropped British label Burberry.

Shot indoors and hanging around a chic wooden dresser, the "No Plans" rapper posed backed by salmon-pink walls and an elegant mural. Chanel wore sexy and cobalt-blue flares with a statement multicolor belt, plus a checkered Versace Couture logo sweater, Super-high and chunky platform sandals, plus shades completed the look.

See The Photos Below

The MTV face, seated at first, reappeared dramatically lying down on the dresser with a swipe right, where she kicked up one leg and let her long hair dangle down. "Life is a nightmare, that's why I'm always daydreaming," she wrote, then asking fans to pick "1 or 2."

The post, which gained a like from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, also had Justina Valentina commenting "Love the fit." Meanwhile, model Valentina Fradegrada dropped by to call West Coast a "queen." Swipe for both pics below, scroll for more.

Better Make It Designer

Chanel, who has influenced for affordable clothing giant Fashion Nova and runs her relatively well-priced LOL Cartel merch line, is no stranger to talking high-end brands.

Speaking to Fashionista about her "Karl" track - named after deceased Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld - West Coast revealed:

"I love fashion and it’s kind of like the opposite of what Kreayshawn did with 'Gucci Gucci,' which is kind of like dissing brands, but in this it’s paying homage to all of the big brands and to Karl and to fashion."

Dropping Her Faves

The Moschino and Gucci lover, who raps about Balmain and Givenchy on 2020-released album America's Sweetheart also listed some of her favorites.

"I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo; I love Chanel obviously; I love Balmain, Givenchy, all of the dope brands," she said, continuing: "As an artist I definitely want people to know that I’m into fashion and get a sense of my style."

Chanel joins the likes of rapper Nicki Minaj and reality star Kylie Jenner in regularly shouting out luxury king-pin Chanel.

