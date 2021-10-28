Chanel West Coast Impresses In Versace Pants Leg Kick

Chanel West Coast was loud pants, platform heels, and a giant leg kick in a recent Instagram share, one showing her rocking head-to-toe Versace and even spreading her action across three separate posts. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star has been making 2021 headlines for her carousel of designer outfits, with these photos seeing her give a nod to the king of Italian luxury fashion.

Chanel, whose middle name is a designer brand, went for a '70s vibe, but the Insta-finish was 2021-ready.