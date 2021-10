Kat Von D, currently front-page news as she announces the closure of her famous L.A. tattoo parlor amid a planned move to Indiana, has fans digging through her past with a fine-toothed comb. The 39-year-old tattoo artist, model, and singer is leaving Los Angeles for the Midwest, and it won't be the first time she's leaving something behind.

In 2020, Kat sold her Kat Von D beauty brand amid a series of scandals, one of which involved the controversial name choices for her lipsticks.