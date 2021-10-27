Former Hillary Clinton Aide Huma Abedin Recounts Sexual Assault by US Senator in New Memoir

Of the assault, Huma Abedin says that the senator removed his blazer and rolled up his sleeves. He made coffee for them, and then started to kiss her.

“He plopped down to my right, put his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, pushing his tongue into my mouth, pressing me back on the sofa. I was so utterly shocked, I pushed him away. All I wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased.”

When she pushed him away, she says he seemed shocked but said sorry, saying he had misread her. She writes, “Then I said something only the twentysomething version of me would have come up with – ‘I am so sorry’ – and walked out, trying to appear as nonchalant as possible.” She says that she tried to keep away from him after that. She ran into him once later on Capitol Hill, and was immediately joined by Hillary Clinton who she says did that, “as if she knew I needed rescuing even though I’d told her nothing.”

Abedin claims she tried to get the entire incident out of her mind, by burying it.