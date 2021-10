Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys continue to dominate in the 2021 NFL season. Since they faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the Cowboys are yet to lose a game again. As of now, they are on a five-game winning streak, sitting at the top spot in the NFC East with a 5-1 record.

Recently, Prescott experienced another health scare when he suffered a right calf strain in their 35-29 victory over the New England Patriots.