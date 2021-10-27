'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns Pantless For Exciting New Gig

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung, who has gained a staggering 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks, is reaping the benefits - or rather, her bank account is. Now the most-followed South Korean actress on the social media platform, the former model and Netflix sensation has been upping her promotional game, seemingly getting cherry-picked by the biggest brands around.

Jung's latest post came with her fronting apparel giant Calvin Klein, and it was an undies affair as she stunned her 22.6 million followers.