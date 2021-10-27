'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns Pantless For Exciting New Gig

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung, who has gained a staggering 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks, is reaping the benefits - or rather, her bank account is. Now the most-followed South Korean actress on the social media platform, the former model and Netflix sensation has been upping her promotional game, seemingly getting cherry-picked by the biggest brands around.

Jung's latest post came with her fronting apparel giant Calvin Klein, and it was an undies affair as she stunned her 22.6 million followers.

Joining Calvin Klein

Shutterstock | 1296406

Scroll for the photos. Seoul-born Jung, who stars in Netflix' dystopian drama and plays a North Korean defector attempting to win money to save her family across the border, had posed in the classic CK vibe seen from the likes of fellow Calvin Klein faces Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber.

The first shot showed HoYeon seated in a yellow and white-piped bralette and matching pants worn unbuttoned. Barefoot and with no accessories, the star quickly reappeared holding a yellow piece of Calvin Klein clothing above her head with a swipe right.

See The Photos Below

All legs in the third shot, Jung showed off her toned legs while wearing a simple white pair of underpants, also sporting a slightly-raised blue tee - specifically, the Organic Cotton Heavyweight Logo T-shirt . Cocking her head to the side and sending out a neutral expression, the 27-year-old captioned her photos: "@heron #mycalvins @calvinklein."

The Heron Preston campaign isn't Jung's only gig. She's fresh from announcing her status as Louis Vuitton's newest global ambassador. Swipe below for all three snaps, scroll for more.

Climbing The Ranks

Shutterstock | 1296406

Squid Game is now most-streamed original program to ever grace Netflix. By October 18, 87 million people had finished the fast-paced series.

“I only received three parts of the script before the audition,” Jung told Vogue. "They contained the scenes with Sae-byeok’s younger brother, the broker dealing with North Korea, and the conversation with Gi-Hun in the second-to-last episode. I didn’t have much context; I had to use my imagination to fill in the blanks.” Scroll for more photos below.

What Brought Her To Acting

Formerly a model for the likes of Chanel and Bottega Veneta, Jung is no stranger to the solo and somewhat-lonely modeling life.

“When I’d travel by myself on airplanes and stay at hotels, I spent most of my days just watching movies,” she added. “[Afterward] I thought more and more about myself and my position in humanity at large. Who was I? What does it mean to be human? The need to answer those questions was what brought me to acting.”

