Football Fans In Frenzy Over Tony Romo's 'Tasteless' Comment About Tom Brady's Wife

On Sunday during a televised broadcast , Tony Romo, while negotiating a hypothetical exchange around the return of Tom Brady's a career-pass touchdown football by a fan, offered to trade a date with Gisele Bundchen in return for the game ball.
The football, thrown by Gisele Bundchen’s husband, Tom Brady, was Brady's 600th career-pass touchdown football. Romo's comment sent some football fans on social media into a frenzy, one that included the words “creepy”, “weird,” and “tasteless” reports the New York Post.
Read Romo's comments below.