Football Fans In Frenzy Over Tony Romo's 'Tasteless' Comment About Tom Brady's Wife

Other fans, such as Peyton Manning, said the fan gave in too quickly and thought he could have bought himself a seat in the Tom Brady suite for the rest of the season. The New York Post reports that Tom Brady isn’t the souvenir-keeping-type, but he wanted that ball and Tony Romo knew it was a keeper too.

The Monday following, on the Manningcast during the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints game, Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning were quipping about that fan just handed back a history-making football.

To Byron Kennedy, quipping about a date with Gisele Bundchen with Tony Romo, might have been compensation enough. But to the Manning brothers, and the football world, hanging on to a history making football might be some good leverage to have with the NFL.

Peyton Manning said, “If he would’ve held it, he would’ve been sitting in the Tom Brady suite for the rest of the season.”