NFL Rumors: Major Update On Deshaun Watson And Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the players who are highly expected to be moved before the November 2 NFL trade deadline. Since the 2021 NFL offseason, the Texans have been active on the trade market, finding suitors for Watson that could give them a decent return.

In the past months, Watson has already been linked to several NFL teams that are rumored to be seeking a major improvement at the starting quarterback position. These include the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.