NFL Rumors: Major Update On Deshaun Watson And Miami Dolphins

Football
Shutterstock | 188292762

JB Baruelo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the players who are highly expected to be moved before the November 2 NFL trade deadline. Since the 2021 NFL offseason, the Texans have been active on the trade market, finding suitors for Watson that could give them a decent return.

In the past months, Watson has already been linked to several NFL teams that are rumored to be seeking a major improvement at the starting quarterback position. These include the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.

Texans Reach Agreement With Dolphins

Shutterstock | 4559857

The Dolphins have started to emerge as a potential suitor of Watson on the trade market when Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. The Dolphins have consistently denied that they are finding a new starting quarterback, but recent reports suggest that Miami is serious about acquiring Watson before the November 2 NFL trade deadline.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans and the Dolphins have already reached an agreement regarding the compensation of the deal centered on Watson.

Dolphins' Conditions

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deshaun_Watson_(45221654434).jpg

As McClain noted, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has also approved the details of the Watson trade. However, there's one big condition that will be needed to be met before the Dolphins proceed with the trade. Before they send all the assets the Texans are demanding for the disgruntled quarterback, Ross and the Dolphins want the legal issues involving Watson be resolved first.

As everyone knows, the 26-year-old quarterback is currently facing multiple civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Will Deshaun Watson Play For Dolphins In 2021?

Though they already have a discussion regarding the details of the deal, there's only a minimal chance for Watson to be traded to the Dolphins before the November 2 NFL trade deadline. According to Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports, the only way that the legal issues involving Watson can be resolved quickly is if the disgruntled quarterback agrees to settle his 22 civil suits.

As of now, Watson and his camp don't have any plan to settle with the alleged victims, believing that doing such a thing would be an admission of guilt.

Panthers Out

Aside from the Dolphins, another team that is heavily linked to Watson is the Carolina Panthers. A few days ago, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Panthers, who was a serious suitor of the disgruntled quarterback earlier in the 2021 NFL offseason, could reignite Watson talks soon.

However, ESPN's David Newton recently revealed that the Panthers would no longer pursue Watson before the November 2 NFL trade deadline.

"You guys know that wasn't from me," coach Matt Rhule said of Panthers' interest in Watson. "I have nothing to add to that. My focus is on this team."

Read Next

Football

Patriots Would Be Undefeated With Cam Newton As Starting QB Instead Of Mac Jones, Shannon Sharpe Says

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Lourdes Leon Flaunts Chest Tattoos While Wearing Only Pink Nails

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Explores The Desert In Plunging Bodysuit

Celebrities

Lauren Alaina Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Denim Jumpsuit

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Flower Power In See-Through Shorts

Celebrities

Skai Jackson Stuns In Futuristic Bodycon Minidress On Streets

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Boyfriend Underpants For Alo Yoga

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.