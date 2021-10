Anna Kendrick is getting told she's "pretty in pink" while flaunting her famous legs in high heels. The Pitch Perfect actress was all dolled up in a Lanvin dress for an event celebrating Season 2 of Love Life yesterday, with red carpet shots showing Anna looking gorgeous as she updated her Instagram.

Anna, who has been joking she isn't the "lead character anymore," definitely made sure she was the leading lady, though. She went Barbie-like in strapless pink satin, and fans are loving the shots.