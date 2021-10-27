NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Sixers For Ben Simmons Plus Tyrese Maxey & Two Future 1st-Rounders

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is one of the superstars that the Philadelphia 76ers are closely monitoring on the trade market. Lillard may have said on numerous occasions that he's not leaving Portland but if he finally realizes that they don't have a clear path to title contention in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that he would demand a trade from the Trail Blazers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, the Sixers are expected to do everything they can to bring Lillard to the City of Brotherly Love this season.